Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $56.60 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $56.60 million and $4.24 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00014416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,672.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.88 or 0.05569997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.65 or 0.01385403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00386430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00121932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00601145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.18 or 0.00386206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006656 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,568 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.