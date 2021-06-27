First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

FFWM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 741,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,975. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.56. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

