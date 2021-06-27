First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

FRC opened at $188.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

