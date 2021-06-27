First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.60. 65,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,582,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

Get First Solar alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,821 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.