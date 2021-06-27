Flow Market Capitalization Tops $350.60 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $350.60 million and $45.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.26 or 0.00025049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

