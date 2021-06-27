Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLUIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fluidra alerts:

OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.