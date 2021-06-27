Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,291 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

