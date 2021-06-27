Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIO stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

