Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.20. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

