Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Covey worth $37,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $462.56 million, a PE ratio of -41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

