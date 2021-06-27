Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 253,895 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $172,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $144,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCPH opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

