Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,252 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $155,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

