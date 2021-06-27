Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 241.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.93% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $169,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $164.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

