Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 111,214 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,988,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,214 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $163,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $82,831,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,095 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 436.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 175.4% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 926,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

