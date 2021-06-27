Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 34,119 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,119 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Teladoc Health worth $193,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

