Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 47,565 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,736,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $208,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 8,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 38,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,408,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,877,000 after purchasing an additional 895,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.