Franklin Resources Inc. Has $158.68 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $158,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of ARES opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

