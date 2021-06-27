Franklin Resources Inc. Has $187.29 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,220,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $187,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

