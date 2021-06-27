Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 155,928 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,928 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $227,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

NYSE BNS opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.