Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 68,307 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 68,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.48% of EOG Resources worth $203,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 60.2% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 798,831 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $57,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

EOG Resources stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

