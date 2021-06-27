Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $176,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $359.27 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.81 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.