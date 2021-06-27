Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.