FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 95.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FSBW opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $302.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp’s stock is going to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

