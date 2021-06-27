FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Heineken Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heineken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Heineken stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

