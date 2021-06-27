FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

WGO stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 720.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.