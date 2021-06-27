GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 1st

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.547 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

GasLog has decreased its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GLOG stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

