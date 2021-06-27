GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $73.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.78 million to $75.46 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $314.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 600,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,835. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
