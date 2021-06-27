GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $73.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.78 million to $75.46 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $314.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 600,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,835. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

