GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

