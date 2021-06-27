GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About GDI Property Group
