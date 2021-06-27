Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $396.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.49. Generac has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $409.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

