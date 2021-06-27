Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 175,593 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $70,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

