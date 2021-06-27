Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Balchem worth $69,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Balchem by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

