Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $71,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

