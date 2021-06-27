Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of UMB Financial worth $72,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

