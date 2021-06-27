George Zage Acquires 150,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) insider George Zage purchased 150,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$274,050.00 ($195,750.00).

George Zage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, George Zage purchased 350,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$589,750.00 ($421,250.00).

On Monday, May 17th, George Zage purchased 200,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

