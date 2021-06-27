Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $34,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $59,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

GEVO opened at $8.15 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

