Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 139,325 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

GIL opened at $36.40 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

