Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,015.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 149.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

