Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Trading Up 0.2%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 8,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 22,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

About Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

