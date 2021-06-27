Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $137,518,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $192.23 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

