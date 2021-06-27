Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,992 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $192.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

