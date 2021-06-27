GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.45

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 1948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

