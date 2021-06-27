GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

GMS stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

