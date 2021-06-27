Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gold Royalty from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

GROY opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It acquires royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

