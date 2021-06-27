Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.