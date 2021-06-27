Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.