Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.64

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 2712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

