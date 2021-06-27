Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 55,183 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,167 shares of company stock valued at $228,489 over the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

