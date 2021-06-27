Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $107,250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

