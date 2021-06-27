Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43. 34,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 966,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Specifically, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $15,686,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

